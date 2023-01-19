Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 781 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $8,511,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 67.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $219.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $177.20 and a one year high of $260.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

