Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Anghami

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anghami during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anghami during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anghami during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anghami Stock Performance

ANGH stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Anghami has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

