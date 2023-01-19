Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Short Interest Up 250.0% in December

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ALSAW stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Alpha Star Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Star Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Star Acquisition by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,209,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561,475 shares during the period.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

