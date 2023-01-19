AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of AMCIW opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.02.

