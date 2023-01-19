Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Update

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,200 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the December 15th total of 670,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amesite

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amesite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amesite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amesite by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amesite by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amesite alerts:

Amesite Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:AMST opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Amesite has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.