Short Interest in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Declines By 65.4%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the December 15th total of 56,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Aileron Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.20% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.89. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.20. Analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

