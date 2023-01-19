Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Increases By 336.3%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 336.3% from the December 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,851,000 after acquiring an additional 185,312 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

AIA opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.40. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $80.69.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.