Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Stevanato Group worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 138,835 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.
Stevanato Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €19.32 ($21.00) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.64. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €13.35 ($14.51) and a 12 month high of €21.49 ($23.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th.
About Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
