Short Interest in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Drops By 39.3%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the December 15th total of 189,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 221,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Allot Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allot Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Allot Communications from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Allot Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ALLT opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $130.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.94. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

