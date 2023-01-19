Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 10,251 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,251 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Black Knight by 5.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 7.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 78.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BKI opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Black Knight had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Black Knight Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.