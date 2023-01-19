Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Down 23.7% in December

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Akso Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:AHG opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Akso Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Akso Health Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products.

