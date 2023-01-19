Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,138,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

