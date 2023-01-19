Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Invesco stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

