Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 786,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,343,000 after purchasing an additional 56,226 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Sony Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 782,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after purchasing an additional 114,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,819,000 after purchasing an additional 99,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY opened at $86.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.83. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $119.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $107.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.47. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

