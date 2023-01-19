Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,546,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,679,000 after buying an additional 298,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.56%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

