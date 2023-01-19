Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1,602.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,044,000 after acquiring an additional 441,461 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 669.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 439,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,999,000 after acquiring an additional 382,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,885,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,577,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,989,000 after acquiring an additional 141,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,880,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $148.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $169.95. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.38.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $108,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $108,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,948,549.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $632,352.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,787.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,178 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

