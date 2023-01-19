First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Update

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the December 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ AIRR opened at $46.42 on Thursday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89.
First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF
