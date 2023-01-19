First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Update

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the December 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $46.42 on Thursday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 805.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000.

