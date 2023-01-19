nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of nCino worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in nCino by 58.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in nCino by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in nCino in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in nCino by 42.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on nCino to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,926 shares of company stock valued at $646,594 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

