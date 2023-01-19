Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Update

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the December 15th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Akumin by 1,798.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 55,539 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akumin by 41.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Akumin by 20.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 126,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akumin during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akumin by 365.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 537,537 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKU opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. Akumin has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

Akumin ( NASDAQ:AKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. Akumin had a negative return on equity of 46.21% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akumin will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

