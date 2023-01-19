AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the December 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 858,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,057,000.
AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ AGNCN opened at $25.15 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79.
AGNC Investment Increases Dividend
AGNC Investment Company Profile
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
