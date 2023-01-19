Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a growth of 101.9% from the December 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Altra Industrial Motion Trading Up 0.1 %
Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.19. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $60.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
