Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a growth of 101.9% from the December 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Up 0.1 %

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.19. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $60.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Stories

