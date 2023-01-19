American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Down 31.7% in December

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 445,700 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the December 15th total of 652,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 207,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 338,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,455.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Superconductor Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Superconductor by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Superconductor by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Superconductor by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 83,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Superconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. Analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About American Superconductor

(Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.