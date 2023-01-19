Short Interest in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Increases By 52.9%

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the December 15th total of 941,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AngioDynamics Stock Down 2.0 %

ANGO opened at $13.56 on Thursday. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $530.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANGO. Raymond James cut their price target on AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,400,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 134,075 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 314,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

