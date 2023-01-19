Short Interest in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Increases By 52.9%

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the December 15th total of 941,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
AngioDynamics Stock Down 2.0 %
ANGO opened at $13.56 on Thursday. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $530.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on ANGO. Raymond James cut their price target on AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics
AngioDynamics Company Profile
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.