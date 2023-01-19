Short Interest in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Decreases By 28.6%

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 423,900 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 593,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akanda

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akanda stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Akanda as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Akanda Trading Down 9.8 %

AKAN opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. Akanda has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

