Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Voya Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $73.59.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.91 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

