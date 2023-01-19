Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,636,000 after buying an additional 890,654 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,645,000 after buying an additional 915,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,738,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after buying an additional 385,477 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $76.15.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

