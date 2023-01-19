Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 11,566 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 69.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 357.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 46.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cryoport by 308.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Cryoport during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cryoport Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Cryoport stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.96. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $60.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

