53,333 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.40% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $231,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $51.92 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21.

