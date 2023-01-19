53,333 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.40% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $231,000.
Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $51.92 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.