Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 2.59% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLMI opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59.

