Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 394.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLD opened at $188.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $243.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

