Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,124 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $34.93 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.