Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 472 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,902 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 78,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 40.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 41,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 44,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

CFG stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CFG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.