Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,737 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.16 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($114.13) to €85.00 ($92.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

