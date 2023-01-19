Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair cut shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.28.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

