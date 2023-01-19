Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 6,864 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 39.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 108.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 528,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.19.

Infosys Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys



Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.



