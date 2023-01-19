The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL stock opened at $263.25 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $324.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.43.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.17.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

