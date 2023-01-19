Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,231 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $42.68 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.