Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Amryt Pharma (AMYT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ: AMYT):
- 1/18/2023 – Amryt Pharma was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/10/2023 – Amryt Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.75 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.
- 1/10/2023 – Amryt Pharma had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.
- 1/10/2023 – Amryt Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/9/2023 – Amryt Pharma was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.
NASDAQ AMYT opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amryt Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.70 million, a PE ratio of -244.33 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62.
Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.
