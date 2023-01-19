Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Amryt Pharma (AMYT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ: AMYT):

1/18/2023 – Amryt Pharma was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/10/2023 – Amryt Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.75 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

1/10/2023 – Amryt Pharma had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

1/10/2023 – Amryt Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2023 – Amryt Pharma was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

Amryt Pharma Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMYT opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amryt Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.70 million, a PE ratio of -244.33 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amryt Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 5.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 44.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 66,352.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 6.8% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at $114,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

