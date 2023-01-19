Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded at KeyCorp

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.30% from the company’s previous close.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chegg from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Trading Down 16.6 %

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25. Chegg has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $164.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $332,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 1,062.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,900 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter worth about $31,444,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 757.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,689,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,260 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,305,000 after buying an additional 615,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 92.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after buying an additional 602,394 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.