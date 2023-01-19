Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ LITE opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.52. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $105.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.55 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LITE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.