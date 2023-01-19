Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE: BBD.B) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/18/2023 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$79.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$67.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$75.00.

1/18/2023 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from C$61.24 to C$70.00.

1/13/2023 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$61.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$52.00 to C$61.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 2.1 %

BBD.B opened at C$63.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.00. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$18.30 and a twelve month high of C$64.90.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

