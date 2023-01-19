Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,508,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $49.31 on Thursday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $51.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.15.

