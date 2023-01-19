Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,300,000 after acquiring an additional 467,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,857,000 after acquiring an additional 420,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 349.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,814,000 after acquiring an additional 341,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $128.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.63. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $132.87.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.