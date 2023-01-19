28,275 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEU opened at $37.62 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $42.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.08.

