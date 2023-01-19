Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,930,000 after buying an additional 560,394 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after acquiring an additional 234,433 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,909,000 after acquiring an additional 177,173 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.06.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $214.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

