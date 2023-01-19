FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.38. 84,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,685,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.77.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 3.61.
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
