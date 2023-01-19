FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 4.3%

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2023

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCELGet Rating) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.38. 84,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,685,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.77.

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 3.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 160,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 287,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 99,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,859,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after acquiring an additional 270,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

