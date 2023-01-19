Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the second quarter worth $25,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the second quarter worth $78,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 37.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 64,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 19.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOF stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.0461 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

