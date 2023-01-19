Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Down to $3.14

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.14, but opened at $3.04. Cerus shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 16,695 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CERS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Cerus to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $555.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerus

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $48,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 927.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,986,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,901 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1,789.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,453,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,273 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 49.7% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 695,461 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cerus by 113.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 822,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 437,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.