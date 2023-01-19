XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $9.99

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $9.64. XPeng shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 195,988 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. China Renaissance downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. HSBC reduced their target price on XPeng from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

XPeng Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $959.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in XPeng by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of XPeng by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of XPeng by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

