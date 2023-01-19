Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $15.53 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 569,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Trip.com Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Trip.com Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCOM stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $39.01.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. CLSA increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

